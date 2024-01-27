Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$42.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$14.31 and a 1 year high of C$43.71.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.15, for a total value of C$1,509,000.00. In other Celestica news, Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total value of C$1,532,205.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.15, for a total transaction of C$1,509,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,051 shares of company stock worth $4,758,063. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

