Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.62. Approximately 219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

