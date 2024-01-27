Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Up 5.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.62. Approximately 219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.
Separately, Barclays cut Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.
