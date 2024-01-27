Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Deborah Desantis Sells 128,114 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $5,574,240.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,961,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,121,768.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deborah Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 2,864,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,729. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Celsius by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after buying an additional 991,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $45,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

