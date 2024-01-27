Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Deborah Desantis Sells 128,309 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deborah Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $5,574,240.14.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 2,864,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

