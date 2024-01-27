Certuity LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.79. 19,494,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $154.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

