CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

GIB.A stock opened at C$146.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. CGI has a 1 year low of C$112.32 and a 1 year high of C$147.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

