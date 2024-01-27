CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Up 2.5%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 110,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 47,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

CHAR Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

