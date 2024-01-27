Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chase by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chase by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,126,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Chase by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 223,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chase by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chase in a report on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Price Performance

Chase stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $81.18 and a one year high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

