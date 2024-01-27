Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Churchill Downs worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.14. 190,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,299. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 8.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHDN

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.