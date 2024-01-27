Citigroup Begins Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.22. 3,389,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,453. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

