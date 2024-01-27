Citigroup Begins Coverage on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.23.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,285,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 512.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.