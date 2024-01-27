Citigroup Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $508.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $540.00 to $508.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $429.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.09 and its 200 day moving average is $444.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

