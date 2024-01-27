Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CFG stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.