City of London (LON:CTY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $401.46

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.46 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 397 ($5.04). City of London shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.10), with a volume of 687,119 shares.

City of London Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 401.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 395.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,084.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a GBX 5.05 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,384.62%.

City of London Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.