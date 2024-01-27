Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

YOU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 701,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 993.00 and a beta of 1.55. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,110,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

