Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 250,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $102,500.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,911.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 26.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clene by 208.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Clene by 508.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $67.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Clene had a negative return on equity of 322.31% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

