Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance
CLF stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 264,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
