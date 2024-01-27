Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 264,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CLF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.