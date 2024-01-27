CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.59 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59, RTT News reports. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CNX. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

