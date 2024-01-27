Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.72.

CCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

CCA opened at C$63.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The business had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.5102319 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total value of C$44,410.44. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

