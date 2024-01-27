Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $4.30. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 1,172,921 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $376.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,354 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $17,116,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.