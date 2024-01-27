Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.72. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

