Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

AMZN opened at $159.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $160.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

