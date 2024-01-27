Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%.

Comcast Trading Up 2.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

