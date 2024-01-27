Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,291 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

