Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Barings BDC worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 487.8% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 607,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 504,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 111.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

