Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in RingCentral by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RingCentral by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

RNG stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

