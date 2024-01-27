Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 225,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 539.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,168 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $252,831.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,360 shares of company stock worth $16,078,423. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

