Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 168,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYF stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

