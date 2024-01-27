Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $275.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

