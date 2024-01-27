Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 460,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

