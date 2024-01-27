Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Doximity Trading Down 2.4 %

DOCS opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

