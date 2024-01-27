Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,918 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 906,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,708,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,223,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 353,306 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

