Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Gladstone Investment worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gladstone Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.49 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42.
Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.
Gladstone Investment Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
