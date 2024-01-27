Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

ULST opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $40.54.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

