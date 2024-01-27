Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $510,000 Stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 244,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 486,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

MMT stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

