Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Trinity Capital worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 834,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trinity Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 556,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 51,316 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.28%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

