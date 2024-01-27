Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.08.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $180.65 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

