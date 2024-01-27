Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BLW opened at $13.94 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

