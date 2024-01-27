Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Geron by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,412 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 23,589,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687,554 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 55,138.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

