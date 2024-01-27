Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $71.64 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

