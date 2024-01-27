Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 164 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

