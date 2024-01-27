Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL opened at $13.65 on Friday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

