Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 32,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,547. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $17.66.

Insider Activity at Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Peeples bought 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,884,073.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Community West Bancshares

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.