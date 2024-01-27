Comparing Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) & BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU)

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) and Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BAIYU and Code Chain New Continent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAIYU -2.27% -0.91% -0.75% Code Chain New Continent N/A -16.61% -10.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BAIYU and Code Chain New Continent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAIYU 0 0 0 0 N/A Code Chain New Continent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BAIYU has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Chain New Continent has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of BAIYU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Code Chain New Continent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of BAIYU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Code Chain New Continent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAIYU and Code Chain New Continent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAIYU $156.84 million 0.04 $4.53 million N/A N/A Code Chain New Continent $25.03 million 0.14 -$26.97 million N/A N/A

BAIYU has higher revenue and earnings than Code Chain New Continent.

Summary

Code Chain New Continent beats BAIYU on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. The company serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as TD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BAIYU Holdings, Inc. in October 2023. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties. The company also offers Wuge Manor, a game that combines Internet of Things and e-commerce based on code chain platform that provides players with access to vendors and business owners in approximately 100 cities in China. Code Chain New Continent Limited is based in Chengdu, China.

