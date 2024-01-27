Comparing Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Free Report) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DynTek and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get DynTek alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 2 3 0 2.60

Concentrix has a consensus price target of $124.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than DynTek.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

DynTek has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DynTek and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 4.41% 20.38% 8.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DynTek and Concentrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Concentrix $7.11 billion 0.85 $435.05 million $5.77 15.79

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Summary

Concentrix beats DynTek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

(Get Free Report)

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.