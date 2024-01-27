Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Elias Sabo Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Elias Sabo bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 675,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,849.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Elias Sabo bought 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $663,000.00.

Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 206,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,795. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

Compass Diversified last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 370.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after buying an additional 3,673,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after buying an additional 167,341 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,116,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,507,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

