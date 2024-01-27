Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Elias Sabo Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,632.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elias Sabo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Elias Sabo acquired 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $688,500.00.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CODI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 206,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,795. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 370.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,250,000 after buying an additional 167,341 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

