Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 11,414 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 516.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after buying an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $103.00. 20,817,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

