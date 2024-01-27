CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Down 7.8%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

CompuMed Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

